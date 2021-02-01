Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock Price Up 7%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.68. 750,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 792,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 84.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

