Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading Up 7.1%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s share price was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.87. Approximately 109,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 93,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Get Docebo alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.