Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Update

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTTHF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 472,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,125. Neo Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

