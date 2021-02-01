root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

root9B stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 6,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. root9B has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

root9B Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

