root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
root9B stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 6,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. root9B has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
root9B Company Profile
