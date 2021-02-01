Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Prada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.
