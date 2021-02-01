Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Prada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

