Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Board of Directors

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.69. 7,504,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.