Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Market Cap Achieves $71,740.25

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $71,740.25 and $371.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 338.6% higher against the dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Speed Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00875190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.42 or 0.04398657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

HSN is a coin. Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 coins. Hyper Speed Network’s official website is www.hsn.link . Hyper Speed Network’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019 . The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Speed Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Speed Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.