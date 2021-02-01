Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 60.8% against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $501,569.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00875190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.42 or 0.04398657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

