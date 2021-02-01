Bitradio One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $67,943.38 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000288 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,572,346 coins and its circulating supply is 9,572,342 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

