Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $395.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

