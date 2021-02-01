Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.79. 150,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $395.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.