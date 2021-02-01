Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. EXFO posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. 14,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.