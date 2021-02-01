Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON QFI traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3.36 ($0.04). 8,002,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.29. The stock has a market cap of £37.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

