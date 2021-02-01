National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.38 ($4.17).

Shares of NEX traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 254.80 ($3.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,231,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,889. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.60. National Express Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

