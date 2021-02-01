Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.24). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. 21,690,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,645,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

