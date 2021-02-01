Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.35. 145,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 106,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The company has a market cap of $647.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 182,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Chinook Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

