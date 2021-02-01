Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s share price rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 147,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 136,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

