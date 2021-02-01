Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

