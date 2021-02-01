Hyperion (HYN) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.31 million and $25,288.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 41,644,336 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

