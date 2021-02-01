DogeCash Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $421,528.69 and approximately $43,743.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00021431 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,016,592 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

