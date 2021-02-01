Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $13.05 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $242.31 million and $1.99 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $13.05 or 0.00038584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.01228861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.97 or 0.00529267 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002237 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

