Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $84.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.52 million. Freshpet posted sales of $65.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $318.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.77 million to $318.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $424.92 million, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $440.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.18. 190,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $153.44.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

