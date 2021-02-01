Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Equifax reported sales of $905.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.31. The company had a trading volume of 548,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,932. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

