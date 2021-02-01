Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Trading Up 7.5%

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) shares traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.06. 191,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 181,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Invacare alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $346.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invacare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.