$22.79 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $22.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.23 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $82.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.96 billion to $82.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.96 billion to $88.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.