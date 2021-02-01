IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 212,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 320,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 162.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEC Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

