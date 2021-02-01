IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 212,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 320,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.
IEC Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEC)
IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.