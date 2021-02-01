ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.38. 177,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 120,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $23,178,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

