Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $15.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.19. 675,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.56. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

