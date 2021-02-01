Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $52.13. 1,848,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 838,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $24,232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.