eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 8% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.26 and last traded at $115.07. 581,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 988,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.60 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Shares of eXp World are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $683,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,854,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

