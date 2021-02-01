Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
OTCMKTS SASOF traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $10.42. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.
About Sasol
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.