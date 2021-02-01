Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

OTCMKTS SASOF traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $10.42. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

