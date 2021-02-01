Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,662,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,830,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 3,179,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,550. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

