Short Interest in Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Grows By 69.5%

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60. Kahoot! AS has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $16.34.

Get Kahoot! AS alerts:

KHOTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.