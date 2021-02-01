Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,021,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 1,172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,738.0 days.

Shares of MTSFF remained flat at $$19.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

