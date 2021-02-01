Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,021,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 1,172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,738.0 days.
Shares of MTSFF remained flat at $$19.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.
About Mitsui Fudosan
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.