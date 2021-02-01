Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post sales of $158.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.23 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $608.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.97 million to $616.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $657.18 million, with estimates ranging from $638.29 million to $678.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.11. 835,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,636. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

