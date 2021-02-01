Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in January

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEYMF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$30.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

