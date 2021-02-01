Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 3,595,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,637,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
