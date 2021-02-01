Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 3,595,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,637,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

