Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $$9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.