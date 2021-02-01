Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $$9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

