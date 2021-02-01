Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Iberdrola (IBE)

Iberdrola (BME: IBE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Iberdrola was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iberdrola SA has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

