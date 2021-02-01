Truegame Price Up 3.1% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $89,288.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

