DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $413.28 million and $30.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 13,996,668,846 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com . DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io . DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

