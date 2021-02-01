Augur (REP) Price Reaches $17.48 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Augur has a total market cap of $192.25 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Augur has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $17.48 or 0.00051451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.