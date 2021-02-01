McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $700,435,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $8.25 on Monday, reaching $322.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

