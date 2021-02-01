$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 620,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,867. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

