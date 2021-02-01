Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 5th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 5.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. 2,147,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,154,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $259.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

