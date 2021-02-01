$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.07 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $16.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $18.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

SYK stock traded up $5.53 on Monday, reaching $226.54. 2,093,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Stryker by 246.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 115.6% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

