Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce $50.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.64 million to $193.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $239.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.49. 121,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,567. The stock has a market cap of $631.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $263,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 128,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

