Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 1,452,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,760,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

