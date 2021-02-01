Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 53.7% in January

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $71.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 84,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

