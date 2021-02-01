Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 54.9% in January

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 817,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 169,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,897. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

